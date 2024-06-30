NFL Draft: WR Xavier Worthy has up-and-down first offseason with Chiefs
Drop issues were present for 2024 NFL Draft first rounder Xavier Worthy during his time at the University of Texas, and those have carried over early on in his first offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Not only that, but Worthy has dealt with a hamstring injury as well this offseason, limiting the amount of practice time he has been able to spend on the field with the Chiefs. Here is what ESPN's Adam Teicher had to say on the offseason of Worthy:
"Worthy did not practice for much of the offseason because of a sore hamstring so the Chiefs didn't get an extensive look at him. The Chiefs said they were being cautious and that barring a setback he should be good to go at training camp. Worthy had an up-and-down performance at the team's rookie camp shortly after he was drafted. He dropped some passes the first day but responded with some big plays at the next practice."- ESPN's Adam Teicher
This type of explosive play-to-lapse play-to-play consistency is all over Worthy's tape. The 40-yard dash record turns heads, and Worthy has the ability to run a full route tree on top of that as well. However, the Texas wide receiver now has a chance kick those drop issues to the curb as he gets set to start his NFL career with the Chiefs.
With training camp right around the corner, the spotlight will be on Worthy.
