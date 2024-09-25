NFL executive gives his pick for better NFL draft candidate, Carson Beck or Shedeur Sanders
The 2025 NFL Draft has some intriguing quarterback prospects to choose from, including Shedeur Sanders and Carson Beck. Both of these two star passers may ultimately be worthy of being selected at the top.
One NFL executive has weighed in on this debate, and their answer may surprise you. Per ESPN's Seth Walder, it's not remarkably close, either. Carson Beck is the man.
"He's the No. 1 guy to me right now," the exec said. "He's got more size than the other guys in his class, strong arm, productive, plays at a top program, mobile."
Size does seem to matter in the NFL, to a certain extent. We have all witnessed the struggles of Bryce Young, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-10, 204-pound quarterback has already been benched, and his future is in doubt.
Sanders isn't quite as small as Young. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, the senior quarterback out of Dallas, Texas put on weight this past offseason and has thus far held up despite facing outrageous pressure on many of his drop-backs. Beck, on the other hand, is a more prototypical NFL quarterback, at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds.
As for the "stong arm" comment, it's hard to knock Sanders' arm. He appears to have the ability to make any throw that's going to be needed at the NFL level, and he's one of the best deep-ball passers in college football.
There is no doubt that Beck is highly productive and efficient running Georgia's offense. But Sanders' exploits shouldn't be downplayed, especially given the lack of support he has up front on the Colorado offensive line.
One thing is certain: The 2025 NFL draft class has no alpha atop the quarterback rankings. These will be fluid until draft day. And in the end, nobody should be surprised if either Sanders or Beck is the man ultimately taken at the top.