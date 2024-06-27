NFL makes the ruling on the future of the Supplemental Draft in 2024
The NFL has announced that the Supplemental draft will not take place in 2024.
The Supplemental draft was initiated by the NFL in 1977 to serve as a way for players who face eligibility issues and did not enter that year's draft to still have a pathway into the NFL. For wide receiver Cris Carter, he was suspended from Ohio State before his senior season for signing an agent. More recently for cornerbacks Sam Beal and Adonis Alexander in 2018, they were declared academically ineligible.
The most notable supplemental draft picks in NFL history are Josh Gordon of the Cleveland Browns in 2012, Bernie Kosar in 1985, Cris Carter and Brian Bosworth in 1987, and Terrelle Pryor in 2011. The most recent player to be selected in the supplemental draft was safety Jalen Thompson of the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 when they surrendered a fifth round pick to get him.
Maybe next year!