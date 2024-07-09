Oklahoma State RB and 2024 NFL Draft hopeful releases statement following his arrest
Oklahoma State Football saw its headliner in 2024 NFL Draft hopeful and running back Ollie Gordon in the headlines for the wrong reason.
Arrested last month and charged with a DUI, Gordon has some questions to answer from all of his family, teammates, and the media. He took that first step toward reconciliation today, releasing a statement.
Gordon penned the following apology to X (formerly known as Twitter):
"I am deeply sorry for the actions that led to my arrest on June 30th. I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our program, including our players, Coach Gundy, the staff, Oklahoma State University and our fans. Regardless of the outcome of this pending investigation, I did not uphold the values I have for myself and the values of the OSU football program. I am committed to learning and growing from this mistake and I will work to earn back the trust of those who I have disappointed. Thank you."- OSU RB Ollie Gordon via X
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has already iterated that Gordon will not be suspended any games from the team and that Gordon will still be responsible for appearing before the media at the Big 12 media day to hold himself accountable for his actions. Gundy has stated that Gordon could face internal punishment, but it will not affect his playing time or availability on gamedays.
Gordon is currently seen as a 2024 NFL Draft Day 2 pick. He finished seventh in Heisman votes a year ago, accumulating over 2,000 total yards and 22 touchdowns for the Cowboys in 2023.
More than likely, this will not effect the draft stock of the Oklahoma State Football running back unless it is followed up with more similar actions. However, Gordon now has to tread lightly and will have some questions he will need to answer from NFL teams.
