Packers haven't yet settled on offensive spot for their first round pick yet
Versatility among offensive linemen is always a plus. It gives teams flexibility in case of injuries and other factors. That's one factor you tend to see with the Green Bay Packers, who have done a great job over the years preparing their players in multiple spots. Their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, will be no exception.
Of course, Morgan's desire is to play left tackle in the NFL, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. However, at this point, the Packers have not yet settled on a spot for Morgan, who has seen reps at every spot up front except center. Here is what head coach Matt LaFleur had to say:
"We've done that [cross-train offensive linemen] with most of our players, and once we get closer to settling in on who those five guys will be, I think you'll see him at that position more and more often"- LaFleur via ESPN
Elgton Jenkins, for example, has played center, guard and tackle for the Packers, ultimately settling in at left guard and has been named to the Pro Bowl twice in his career (2020, 2022). The Packers have one of the better offensive line coaches in Luke Butkus, who should be able to work some charm with Morgan wherever he ends up on the offensive line.
Morgan has played exclusively left tackle at the college level with the Wildcats, but many project him inside at the NFL level due to his size and measurables. With the Packers moving on from long-time left tackle David Bahktiari, it will be interesting if they see Morgan fit as his replacement or opt to kick their first round pick inside.
With training camp set to take place later this month, a more definitive answer is right down the pipeline in Green Bay.
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
More NFL Draft News
Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams lives up to the first round hype
EA College Football 25 has fans salivating after dropping new trailer
NFL teams 'scared to death' of what Jayden Daniels and Commanders could be