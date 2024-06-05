Packers: Can MarShawn Lloyd become more than backup to Josh Jacobs?
The Green Bay Packers beefed up their running back room this offseason. First, they signed former rushing champion Josh Jacobs to a big free agent deal, then they took USC running back MarShawn Lloyd in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
They also re-signed A.J. Dillon this offseason while parting ways with longtime starter Aaron Jones (who signed with the rival Minnesota Vikings). Now, the rookie Lloyd will not only look to beat out Dillon for the duties of RB2, but he will be seeking to prove he can be more than just a backup to Jacobs in his rookie season.
Can he force the Packers to give him some of Jacobs' carries and treat them as a committee in 2024?
ESPN's Mike Clay does not seem to think so. In his 2024 NFL projections guide, Clay predicts that Jacobs will be a true bellcow in Green Bay with Lloyd and Dillon combining for just 123 carries between the two. On the 74 carries that Clay allocated to Lloyd, he has the rookie running back rushing for 324 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie campaign with the Packers.
Lloyd will certainly be on a mission to exceed those slim expectations.