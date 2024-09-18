Revisiting the lopsided Bryce Young trade between the Bears and Panthers
Now that the dust has settled around the benching of former first overall pick Bryce Young by the Carolina Panthers, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit the trade made to get him less than 18 months ago.
The Bears, giving Justin Fields one more year, put the pick up for auction, and the Panthers came calling. It was not cheap to get the deal done, but the Panthers thought they had their future face of the franchise. It turns out they did not.
So what did the Panthers end up giving up for the right to draft Young? Let's take a look:
Carolina Gets:
2023 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick (Bryce Young)
Chicago Gets:
-2023 NFL Draft No. 9 overall pick (traded down one slot, selected OT Darnell Wright)
-2023 NFL Draft No. 61 overall pick (CB Tyrique Stevenson)
-2024 NFL Draft first round pick (turned into the No. 1 overall pick and QB Caleb Williams)
-2025 NFL Draft second round pick
-WR D.J. Moore
The Bears also received a fourth round pick in 2024 from their trade down from the No. 9 pick to the No. 10 pick in 2023. They used this pick to draft punter Tory Taylor. The Bears still have one pick leftover from this trade, a second round pick in the upcoming draft.
Needless to say, it's hard to see how the Panthers recoup any of these assets for Young. They've likely burned a bridge and his confidence, and it's hard to see how the two sides can maintain a relationship. What could the Panthers get back for Young, however? It's hard to imagine anything more than a Day 3 pick.
Good luck continuing your rebuild, Carolina.
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
5 takeaways from Quinn Ewers' winning recipe vs. Michigan
Pair of EDGE rushers lead the charge in NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds
Updated NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds after Xavier Worthy explodes, QBs struggle
A top 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackle given the green light to play again