Panthers TE Ja'Tavion Sanders should be able to exceed expectations
The Carolina Panthers stopped the slide of Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders in the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting him with the first pick in the fourth round.
Despite a productive college career with the Longhorns, racking up back-to-back seasons with 600 yards receiving with seven touchdwowns in that span, Sanders saw his stock slip from what many thought would be the second round all the way to the beginning of Day 3. As a result, the expectations placed onto Sanders have been extremely dampened.
And these are expectations that Sanders should have no trouble exceeding.
ESPN's Mike Clay released his 2024 NFL projections guide, and he does not have a great outlook for Sanders in year one with the Panthers. He projects that Sanders will only accumulate 116 yards and one touchdown on just 16 targets in 2024. However, playing behind Tommy Tremble and Stephen Sullivan, two unestablished players, Sanders should find far more opportunity than this.
The Panthers made an immediate and critical effort to surround quarterback Bryce Young with more talent at the pass catching positions. From the trade of Diontae Johnson, to trading up in the first round of South Carolina's Xavier Legette, to adding Sanders midway through the 2024 NFL Draft, they have overhauled those units from a year ago.
Can Sanders pay the Panthers back for stopping his slide by becoming an immediate threat for Young and the Carolina offense?s