Panthers reportedly getting trade calls for former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly getting phone calls from other NFL teams interested in trading for former No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young.
Joe Person of The Athletic reported Saturday night that the Panthers are receiving trade calls. He also noted the team isn't interested in trading Young, but hinted that could potentially change, writing the Panthers are "not inclined to trade Young … as of now."
Head coach Dave Canales had told reporters that Young isn't on the trade block earlier in the week.
"That's not something we're really considering," he said. "We have a great situation with our quarterbacks right now with guys that have experience.- Panthers head coach Dave Canales.
Young, of course, was benched in favor of veteran Andy Dalton after Week 2. Following a disastrous rookie campaign, the former first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft started his second campaign with two awful performances.
The two poor outings gave Young the dubious label of having the worst record of any NFL quarterback in their first 18 starts, per ESPN Research.