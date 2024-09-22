NFL Draft

Panthers reportedly getting trade calls for former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers benched Bryce Young. Now they are getting trade calls for the former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick.

Jesse Reed

Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during pregame warm ups against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during pregame warm ups against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly getting phone calls from other NFL teams interested in trading for former No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young.

Joe Person of The Athletic reported Saturday night that the Panthers are receiving trade calls. He also noted the team isn't interested in trading Young, but hinted that could potentially change, writing the Panthers are "not inclined to trade Young … as of now."

Head coach Dave Canales had told reporters that Young isn't on the trade block earlier in the week.

"That's not something we're really considering," he said. "We have a great situation with our quarterbacks right now with guys that have experience.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales.

Young, of course, was benched in favor of veteran Andy Dalton after Week 2. Following a disastrous rookie campaign, the former first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft started his second campaign with two awful performances.

The two poor outings gave Young the dubious label of having the worst record of any NFL quarterback in their first 18 starts, per ESPN Research.

Published
Jesse Reed

JESSE REED

Jesse Reed is a passionate and avid NFL fan, first and foremost. He has been a professional writer for more than a decade with experience as a Managing Editor at Sportsnaut, where he was featured on Yardbarker and MSN.com. Previously, Jesse was a breaking news writer/NFL analyst for Bleacher Report.

Home/Latest News