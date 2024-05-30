Panthers: What kind of year-one impact can WR Xavier Legette have?
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking move at the end of the first round, moving up one spot to get quarterback Bryce Young a new weapon, selecting South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette with pick No. 32 in the 2024 NFL Draft.
However, rookie wide receivers tend to have a bit of a curve (outside of the Justin Jeffersons and Ja'Marr Chases of the world). After adding Diontae Johnson to the roster in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers as well, the Panthers are giving themselves time to ease in Legette to their offense.
However, will he be ready to go sooner rather than later?
ESPN's Mike Clay expects Legette to have an immediate impact with the Panthers. In his 2024 projections guide, Clay anticipates Legette outproducing veteran wideout Adam Theilen and finishing second in receiving in Carolina behind Johnson. Clay has projected Legette at 724 yards and four touchdowns on 55 catches as a rookie.
Young did not have the rookie year one would anticipate out of a first overall pick, but the Panthers went out of their way to add more playmakers in Johnson and Legette this offseason. Can the rookie help get Young back on track in year-two?