Patriots: 2023 first round pick buys his parents their dream home
One of the better things to watch for every year are the gifts that players realizing their NFL dreams buy their parents for getting them where they are today. And 2023 NFL Draft first rounder of the New England Patriots, Christian Gonzalez, has followed suit.
After a successful rookie season with the Patriots, Gonzalez has bought his parents a new home of their dreams. He took to Instagram to pen the following letter to his parents:
"Mom and Dad, I told you guys when I started this football journey at five years old I was to put you in a place you couldn't imagine. You guys deserve this and even more. I love y'all!"
From the University of Colorado to Oregon to the Patriots, Gonzalez has been a lockdown cornerback every step of the way. Somehow slipping out of the top 15 of his draft class despite lethal testing and blue chip tape, the Patriots were rewarded for their patience.
Unfornately for Gonzalez and the Patriots, however, he was sidelined the majority of the season with a shoulder injury. In his four games in New England last year, however, Gonzalez racked up three passes defended and an interception. We look forward to seeing Gonzalez lock down receivers for a full season in 2024.
