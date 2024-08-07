Patriots QB Drake Maye will make his debut in preseason opener vs. Panthers
While quarterback Drake Maye is going to be eased onto the field after being selected to be the future face of the franchise for the New England Patriots, we will get our first glimpse of him against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.
After originally being unsure if Maye would suit up in the preseason opener, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has stated Maye will play. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start the game, but there is reason to believe he will only play a series or two, leaving Maye with plenty of an opportunity to leave his stamp on the football field.
Maye has a massive arm and two rookie receivers he has been building a rapport with. It will be an exciting time to see him drop back and look for both Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker on Thursday night. Who knows? If he plays well enough, Maye could even start pushing for the starting job sooner rather than later in New England.
