Patriots: ESPN less than bullish on 2024 NFL Draft No. 3 pick Drake Maye in rookie season
There is a chance the New England Patriots got the best quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft as Drake Maye slipped to pick No. 3 behind Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.
Giving Maye the time to settle in at the NFL level as well, the Patriots also signed journeyman bridge quarterback to do just that once again: bridge the Patriots from 2021 NFL Draft first rounder Mac Jones to Maye. This is not to say that Maye will not find the field as the starting quarterback as a rookie. ESPN's Mike Clay actually believes Maye will start the vast majority of the games in 2024.
While Clay does think that Maye will eventually (and rather quickly) take over the starting gig in New England from Brissett, the ESPN analyst does not provide an overly positive outlook for his rookie season. In his 2024 NFL projections guide, Clay anticipates just over 3,100 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions from Maye in 14 starts. Clay does, however, think that Maye will add another 300 yards and two scores on the ground.
The Patriots are entering a new era. New head coach, new quarterback, new team. They will be patient with Maye. Afterall, he does have an other-worldly arm and the lower half tools to make plays with his legs when needed as well. Looking at the wide receivers on the roster, Maye also lacks a proven threat to throw the football to with Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Javon Baker leading the way.
It might be slow going for Maye, but I'd still anticipate he outproduces Clay's projections if he does, in fact, start 14 games for the Patriots as a rookie.
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
More NFL Draft News
Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams lives up to the first round hype
EA College Football 25 has fans salivating after dropping new trailer