Patriots: ESPN less than bullish on 2024 NFL Draft No. 3 pick Drake Maye in rookie season

The Patriots signed Jacoby Brissett so that Drake Maye does not have to start right away, and ESPN thinks that was the right call.

Jun 12, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and quarterback Jacob y Brissett (14) throw passes at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
There is a chance the New England Patriots got the best quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft as Drake Maye slipped to pick No. 3 behind Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.

Giving Maye the time to settle in at the NFL level as well, the Patriots also signed journeyman bridge quarterback to do just that once again: bridge the Patriots from 2021 NFL Draft first rounder Mac Jones to Maye. This is not to say that Maye will not find the field as the starting quarterback as a rookie. ESPN's Mike Clay actually believes Maye will start the vast majority of the games in 2024.

While Clay does think that Maye will eventually (and rather quickly) take over the starting gig in New England from Brissett, the ESPN analyst does not provide an overly positive outlook for his rookie season. In his 2024 NFL projections guide, Clay anticipates just over 3,100 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions from Maye in 14 starts. Clay does, however, think that Maye will add another 300 yards and two scores on the ground.

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye is selected as the No. 3 pick of the first round by the New England Patriots during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots are entering a new era. New head coach, new quarterback, new team. They will be patient with Maye. Afterall, he does have an other-worldly arm and the lower half tools to make plays with his legs when needed as well. Looking at the wide receivers on the roster, Maye also lacks a proven threat to throw the football to with Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Javon Baker leading the way.

It might be slow going for Maye, but I'd still anticipate he outproduces Clay's projections if he does, in fact, start 14 games for the Patriots as a rookie.

