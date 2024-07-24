The door is wide open for Drake Maye to win Patriots starting gig
NFL teams are returning to their facilities for the start of a new league year, and for 2024 NFL Draft pick No. 3 and quarterback Drake Maye, he enters as the new face of the New England Patriots.
While many speculated that Jacoby Brissett, a journeyman bridge quarterback, would start for the Patriots (he currently sits as the starter on their depth chart), first-year head coach Jerod Mayo is not shutting the door on the rookie Tar Heel quarterback.
Mayo acknowledged that Brissett is his starter, and looks the part coming out of the Spring, but he is going to preach competition:
“Look, if [Maye] — and this goes to any position — if he comes out here and he lights it up, once again, it goes back to the quality of reps. It could absolutely happen. Look, I’ll sit here and tell you, coming out of the spring, Jacoby looks like the starting quarterback,” described Mayo. “Now with that being said, he’ll have competition."- Jerod Mayo via New England Patriots
Coming from a North Carolina offense, a system that is juvenile by design, it may take Maye a bit of time to pick up on the playbook. However, during his cameo on "Hard Knocks," Maye knocked out the whiteboard portion of his meeting with the New York Giants. So much so that their documented pursuit of Maye was fast and furious.
It's clear that Maye is the future in New England, and it's clear the Patriots are going to leave the door cracked for him. The answer remains, however: when will we see the No. 3 pick start his first NFL game?
