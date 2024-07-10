Patriots QB Drake Maye shines in "Hard Knocks" cameo
The New England Patriots landed quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, much to the chagrin of the New York Giants.
As they star on HBO's first ever offseason edition of "Hard Knocks," we are getting an inside look at their pre-draft process. Part of that process that we get to see is their pre-draft meeting with Maye, and how seemingly flawless it went for the eventual third overall pick. In the clip, head coach Brian Daboll is quizzing Maye on the whiteboard, and the former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback is throwing it all right back at him.
The clip can be seen below:
Maye catches on to the terminology that Daboll is throwing at him in real time in stride, regurgitating the information right back to the Giants' head coach. The smirk on Daboll's face is clearly evident as well.
How much did the Giants love Maye? You can see Schoen trekking across Lucas Oil Stadium to meet with the Patriots' Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf to discuss a potential trade up to the third overall pick. This lines up with the draft day rumors that the Giants were working furiously to trade up to pick No. 3 to land the services of Maye.
The rest of the league's loss is the Patriots' gain as they landed a massive armed quarterback with wits to give him an unlimited upside. Who knows when Maye will see the field, but it's only a matter of time before his era begins in New England as he is too talented to keep off the field.
