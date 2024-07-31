Patriots QB Drake Maye drawing mixed reviews but continues to throw nukes
The New England Patriots drafted North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the understanding that he might not be ready to roll from Day 1 of training camp.
This is why they brought back the ultimate bridge quarterback Jacoby Brissett to New England to give Maye a mentor and provide them some starts while they continue to improve their roster. Let's face it, the offensive skill players are currently led by running back Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie wide receivers Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker.
This environment is not suitable for a rookie quarterback to step into right away. And Maye is proving he might need some time to continue to get used to an NFL playbook and the speed of the game at this level.
CLNS's beat writer Taylor Kyles had this to say about Maye's learning curve:
The Maye-led offense also had to re-huddle after a pre-snap error, and there was a fumbled handoff attempt to Kevin Harris, though I’m not sure who was at fault. Pass rush was once again an issue behind the second line, as Maye was forced into some quick decisions and looked uncomfortable going through reads. While it’s impossible to know how much of Maye’s uneasiness is due to protection and how much is the speed of the pro game, the rookie has understandably underwhelmed this week.- Taylor Kyles, CLNS
What Maye does do well, as Kyles pointed out in the same article, is the unspectacular, starting with his downfield throws. This was the strength of Maye's game at North Carolina, and will continue to be where he can pick up massive chunks for the offense whenever he does come on the field in New England.
While Maye is often compared to Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, perhaps Josh Allen coming out of Wyoming is a better situation to compare the No. 3 overall pick to. Allen had a learning curve coming from Wyoming, had to completely rework his footwork, known as extremely inaccurate coming out of college, and even struggled early in his career. The Bills even started Nathan Peterman over Allen early in his career.
But Allen can always connect on those chunk plays when his team needs a big play the most. While Maye may need more refinement working the short game and underneath action, we may see a similar trajectory in New England. Speaking of those chunk throws, here are some of the best from Maye thus far in training camp:
