LOOK: QB Drake Maye reps the Patriots uniform for the first time
Quarterback Drake Maye has traded in his Carolina Blue for nautical blue as he makes his New England Patriots debut.
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Maye has suited up as he will take snaps in live action for the first time as the quarterback of the Patriots. It is preseason, of course, and Jacoby Brissett is still starting and expected to start. However, Maye is without a doubt the future face of the franchise, so today is an anticipated one in New England.
And as he gets set for his first taste of live NFL football, the Patriots have posted a picture of him repping the uniform for the first time.
How can Maye perform in his first taste of live football after what has been described as an up-and-down training camp thus far? If he plays well this preseason, is there a chance the Patriots could name him the starting quarterback over Brissett sooner rather than later?
The answers to those questions begin tonight, but one thing is certain: Maye looks good in those colors.
