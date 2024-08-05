Patriots WR Javon Baker already proving to be a steal
The New England Patriots are set to enter the season featuring two rookie wide receivers in 2024 NFL Draft second rounder Ja'Lynn Polk and fourth rounder Javon Baker.
And through the early parts of training camp, it is Baker who is proving to be a steal for the Patriots, putting together quite an offseason highlight reel as he tranisitions from the University of Central Florida to the NFL. Catching passes from both Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye, Baker is proving to be a much savvier route runner than he was asked to be in UCF's predominantly vertical attack.
This was evident at the NFL Scouting Combine when he put the full route tree on display, looking smooth getting in and out of breaks he was not familiar with in Gus Malzahn's offense, and that is now carrying over in New England as well.
He's even grabbed the attention of former Pro Bowl wideout Dez Bryant. Breaking down a clip of Baker winning a one-on-one at camp, Bryant sung the praises of the fourth round rookie:
There is no doubt Baker will have plenty of opportunities as a rookie, short of a trade for star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, so he and Polk will have to shoulder a ton of the load with veteran Kendrick Bourne for Brissett and Maye. Thus far, however, it looks like the Patriots nabbed a good one.
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
Prominent analyst weighs in on Shedeur Sanders for 2025 draft
Will J.J. McCarthy overtake Sam Darnold for starting job?
Caleb Williams’ signing bonus sent teammate into shock