Patriots: Rhamondre Stevenson extension another example of finding RB value late in the draft
The New England Patriots and running back Rhamondre Stevenson have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $32 million and $17 million guaranteed. He was a fourth round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
This serves as yet another example of the flurry of running backs who are found outside of the first round. While the Bijan Robinsons and Jahmyr Gibbs of the world exist, so do the Najee Harris and Clyde Edwards-Helaires. Running backs are incredibly scheme specific and the value of a first rounder vs. a Day 3 pick has proven to be negligible at the NFL level.
Stevenson is just one of many running backs taken outside of the first round to find significant success at the NFL level. Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones, Jonathan Taylor, and Breece Hall are more prevalent examples of successful running backs at the NFL level. And one thing they all have in common? Solid offensive lines and good playcallers who can scheme them to success.
This is the recipe for an NFL running back, not where they are drafted. The number of first round running backs is negligible every year, but it is why those teams that do take them in the top-32 tend to get laughed at. And why none were taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.
Buyers beware: look for value outside of the first round at the running back position.