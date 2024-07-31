Steelers working through a good problem with rookie OT Troy Fautanu
The argument can be made Steelers general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin did not anticipate Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu falling to the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. They wasted little time in selecting him, making it the second consecutive year they've addressed the offensive tackle position in the first round.
They took Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14 overall, trading up with the Patriots for the right to select the high-ceiling prospect.
This creates an excellent problem for the Steelers during training camp in 2024: Which highly-touted offensive tackle do they want to play on which side?
Jones mainly played right tackle his rookie year, initially filling in for an injured Dan Moore for half a game. He eventually replaced former starter Chuks Okorafor, making 11 starts on the right side.
Okorafor's departure, as well as the general ineffectiveness of Moore in his three previous starting seasons, strongly suggests the Steelers will put their shiny new tackles in a position to grow into the core of a dominant offensive line. Their previous suggestions that Jones is a long-term left tackle then bolster the idea Fautanu will be on the right side.
That hasn't happened quite yet in the early days of the Steelers' training camp, however. Both Jones and Fautanu, on the first and second teams, respectively, have played right tackle. Fautanu replaced an injured Jones with the 1s Tuesday, and made an impression.
"It was an opportunity, and I feel like I made the most of it," Fautanu said, as reported by Post-Gazette writer Ray Fittipaldo. "I have to clean up some things. I can’t false start, things like that, things I can control. I’m hard on myself, so things like that overshadow some of the other things I did today. Hopefully, I’ll fix that come next week.”
Moore's best asset now might be his experience (as well as a low salary), but it's hard to imagine a world in which the Steelers ignore the talent they have in Jones and Fautanu. It would seem starting positions are in their very-near future. And it seems, as well, Fautanu's future is on the right side.