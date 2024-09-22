Potential No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Shedeur Sanders, Omarion Miller pull off miracle touchdown
When his team needed a huge boost, potential No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Shedeur Sanders answered the bell in a big way.
Down two touchdowns to the Baylor Bears, Sanders and teammate Omarion Miller pulled off a miracle. Sanders appeared to be destined for a sack, avoided the pressure long enough to get a fantastic throw off, and then Miller did the rest.
This superhuman effort by both players gave the Buffaloes a fighting chance. With the extra point, they pulled to within one touchdown late in the second quarter.
There is absolutely no consensus about Sanders' draft stock. Some NFL executives and scouts reportedly don't believe he's even a first-rounder. Others believe he could be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
One thing is certain. If Sanders continues to put throws like this -- under durress and in critical moments -- he'll start to convince his doubters.