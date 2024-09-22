NFL Draft

Potential No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Shedeur Sanders, Omarion Miller pull off miracle touchdown

The Colorado Buffaloes saw potential first-overall NFL draft pick Shedeur Sanders and Omarion Miller put on a superhuman show Saturday night.

Jesse Reed

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass the ball in the second half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass the ball in the second half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

When his team needed a huge boost, potential No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Shedeur Sanders answered the bell in a big way.

Down two touchdowns to the Baylor Bears, Sanders and teammate Omarion Miller pulled off a miracle. Sanders appeared to be destined for a sack, avoided the pressure long enough to get a fantastic throw off, and then Miller did the rest.

This superhuman effort by both players gave the Buffaloes a fighting chance. With the extra point, they pulled to within one touchdown late in the second quarter.

There is absolutely no consensus about Sanders' draft stock. Some NFL executives and scouts reportedly don't believe he's even a first-rounder. Others believe he could be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

One thing is certain. If Sanders continues to put throws like this -- under durress and in critical moments -- he'll start to convince his doubters.

Published
Jesse Reed

JESSE REED

Jesse Reed is a passionate and avid NFL fan, first and foremost. He has been a professional writer for more than a decade with experience as a Managing Editor at Sportsnaut, where he was featured on Yardbarker and MSN.com. Previously, Jesse was a breaking news writer/NFL analyst for Bleacher Report.

Home/Latest News