Potential top-10 draft pick Cam Ward turnovers keep Virginia Tech alive in first half
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has had something to do with all four of the touchdowns so far in the first half. Two of them helped Miami, and two of them were due to turnovers from the potential top-10 NFL draft pick.
On the first drive, Ward fumbled the ball while attempting to scramble. Virginia Tech recovered the fumble. Three plays later, Kyron Drones threw a pass to Benji Gosnell that resulted in a 25-yard touchdown for the Hokies.
Then in the second quarter, after driving the Hurricanes down the field 74 yards to the Virginia Tech 13-yard line, Ward was baited into an interception by Mose Phillips. He stared his receiver down, and Phillips pounced on the ill-timed throw.
Once again, all it took was three plays for the Hokies to strike back with a touchdown. A 55-yard run by Bhayshul Tuten put Virginia Tech on the board to tie the game up 14-14.
Ward has shined brightly so far this season, and there is plenty of buzz about him potentially being the top quarterback taken when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off in April. That being said, there are some who aren't sure he's going to be looked at as a first-round quarterback when it's all said and done.
Miami hasn't been challenged much and has a relatively easy schedule this season. Assuming the Hurricanes end up in the postseason tournament, it's going to be fascinating to see what Ward does against elite-level talent.