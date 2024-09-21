Projected top-5 NFL draft pick sent to X-ray room after vicious hit
Projected top-five NFL draft pick Will Johnson sustained an apparent injury to his upper body on Saturday. Shortly thereafter, he was seen jogging to the locker room and did not return to the game.
Johnson had previously made the biggest play of the game for the Wolverines. He picked off USC quarterback Miller Moss and took the interception 42 yards for a touchdown.
Not long afterward, USC running back Quinten Joyner trucked Johnson with a vicious blow to the upper body. It appeared that the cornerback sustained a heavy blow to the collarbone region. Shortly afterward, the CBS broadcast announced that Johnson was headed to the locker room to get X-rays.
There is no update on the severity of Johnson's injury at this time. Regardless, his NFL draft status as a projected top-five pick shouldn't change. He is clearly one of the nation's top playmaking cornerbacks and appears equipped to excel at the next level.
For the Wolverines, however, an extended absence would wreak havoc. Johnson is not only one of the best players in the nation, he's one of the leaders on defense and his presence was clearly missed late in Saturday's game.