Projected trade would be massive for J.J. McCarthy's future with the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings haven't exactly shied away from saying that rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be able to battle for the starting job when training camp begins, but the Vikings' brass has also been very loud in saying they don't want to rush McCarthy. Head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Sam Darnold was QB1 entering training camp and there has been some noise that McCarthy may actually be QB3 so he can learn the system in his first season.
Darnold, the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was signed to a one-year deal by the Vikings this past offseason after spending time in San Francisco behind Brock Purdy. Darnold is hoping to resurrect his career like Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield have done so in the past two seasons. Darnold will have the most talent he's ever had around him as the starting quarterback. No offense to the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers, but neither team had a Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, or TJ Hockenson when Darnold was with those two teams.
With so much talent, a steady offensive line, and a good running back situation -- after signing Aaron Jones from the Packers -- there is a scenario that Darnold does have a breakout year and starts the entire season for Minnesota. But there are also two other scenarios. The first is that Darnold does Darnold things and isn't that good for the Vikings and they are forced to play McCarthy early in hopes of turning the season around, or just getting him some playing time if the season is already over. And the third scenario is that Darnold plays so well for Minnesota, a playoff contender wants to rent him for the rest of the season.
Conor Orr with Sports Illustrated came out with 100 predictions for the 2024 NFL season. He predicts that Darnold will be traded away before the deadline and it will pave the path for McCarthy to become the Minnesota starter.
The 2018 No. 3 pick of the Jets will have a short runway as the Minnesota Vikings’ starter before he gets traded before the Nov. 5 deadline to a contender that has an injured starter, paving the way for the J.J. McCarthy era to begin in Minnesota. Darnold will head back to the AFC and start in a critical late-season game against the Jets, a team that will be teetering on the brink of playoff contention. After playing well in a thrashing of the Jets, the New York Post back page headline will be GHOST STORY.- Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated
Assuming Darnold is traded away because he is playing so well that a team is in need of his services, that would mean the Vikings are probably in the playoff hunt and they would be leaning on their 10th overall pick to get them there. McCarthy knows nothing but winning, he went 27-1 as the starter at Michigan with his lone loss coming to TCU in 2022. It would be a pivotal point in his young career in hopes of keeping Minnesota in the picture and showing the world why he was a top draft pick. McCarthy was one of the most polarizing prospects in the draft, but Minnesota picked him because of his high ceiling, winning ways, and the fact that he's a great teammate.
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
More NFL Draft News
WATCH: JJ McCarthy Goes Through Summer Workout With Veteran Wide Receiver
Five Michigan football draft misses since the 2015 NFL Draft
Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams lives up to the first round hype