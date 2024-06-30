Quinyon Mitchell already showing he belongs after positive spring with Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles were viewed as one of the winners of the 2024 NFL Draft after watching as Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell somehow fell to them at pick No. 22. Some, understandably, may have wondered how Mitchell would make the transition from the MAC to the NFL. So far, that transition has been silky smooth.
Mitchell has had a strong first offseason with the Eagles. He has been working with the second team at outside cornerback and has seen first-team reps when the Eagles went into their dime package, according to ESPN's Eagles beat reporter Tim McManus. To this point, Mitchell has been "sticky in coverage" and has "very much looked like he belonged despite making the leap from the Mid-American Conference."
Mitchell has also had the opportunity to hone his craft at times against one of the best wide receivers in the game in A.J. Brown and even talked some trash to Brown, calling one of his routes "trash" according to McManus. Brown was actually cool with the trash talk.
"It was funny to hear from him," Brown said, via McManus. "And I told him, 'All right, I like to see that. I want to see you step up' because he's not going to be playing against me, he's going to be playing against other guys, and I want to see him hold his own. So I said 'All right, you took the first step, now you're going to have to back that up. You're going to have to walk that walk.'"
The Eagles restocked the cupboard in the defensive backfield this offseason, including drafting Mitchell and Iowa's Cooper DeJean with their first two picks of the draft. Darius Slay, James Bradberry and Isaiah Rodgers are in the mix, but it would not be a surprise at all to see Mitchell start when the Eagles open the season in Brazil on Friday, September 6 against the Green Bay Packers.
