Raiders: Brock Bowers already earning the praise of a future Hall of Famer
The Las Vegas Raiders bit the bullet and became the team to select Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with pick No. 13 in the 2024 NFL Draft. "Bit the bullet," is tongue-in-cheek based on the conversations surrounding whether or not tight ends are a position worth drafting in the first round.
However, the early returns on the Mackey Award winner have been positive out of Las Vegas. And there may be no bigger advocate of what Bowers has brought to the Raiders than their own wide receiver and a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Davante Adams.
It's a no nonsense mentality from Bowers, and Adams said it best:
"That's 'BM,' man... That's the 'Business Man.' He doesn't care about nothing else other than just locking in on football. I tried to tell a joke to get him to laugh, talking to the rookies. Sitting there stone-faced, he didn't laugh. That's BM right there. I see what he's about."- Adams via ESPN
Raiders' ESPN beat writer Paul Gutierrez added this about what Bowers is doing on the field through minicamp in Las Vegas:
"Bowers glides when he runs, his stride resembling that of a free-flowing wideout more than a stereotypical lumbering tight end."- ESPN's Paul Gutierrez
There will always be volatile discourse when a tight end is selected in the first round, but we are starting to see more first rounders pan out. T.J. Hockenson would have been an All-Pro had he not gotten hurt, 2017 first rounders David Njoku and Evan Engram have broken out (even if it was late). Can Bowers help break the stereotype against first round tight ends as well?
He is certainly off to a strong start.