Brock Bowers blowing away Raiders defensive back with his speed
The Las Vegas Raiders knew they had a special player in tight end Brock Bowers when they used their first round pick on him in the 2024 NFL Draft.
And now, the veteran players on the roster are starting to see it too. Specifically the defensive backs. Even more specifically, veteran nickel corner Nate Hobbs. When speaking about Bowers to the media this week, Hobbs had nothing but praise for what Bowers has been able to do thus far in training camp. Talking about guarding Bowers, Hobbs stated:
"I had no clue. Usually, I can get on a tight end and I can let off. Jog a little bit and turn it on. But with him, you gotta be locked in because he's different. He's a physical specimen."- Raiders CB Nate Hobbs on Brock Bowers
Bowers, of course, does not have a 40-yard dash on record as he did not test during his pre-draft process. However, his play speed on tape while at the University of Georgia speaks for itself, and he's doing the same thing thus far at the professional level.
Bowers racked up 714 yards and six touchdowns in just 10 games a year ago after suffering an ankle injury that derailed what would have been a career-shattering year numbers wise. While quarterback play in Las Vegas could hamper his production early on at the NFL level, Bowers is the type of player worth manufacturing touches for. Outside of wideout Davante Adams, the lack of playmakers on the Raiders' offense is evident.
He's torching his own defensive backs in practice, and soon we will get to see him do it to opposing teams too. Here are some of Bowers' top plays through training camp thus far:
