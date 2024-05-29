Brock Bowers projected to be main tight end in Raiders' offense
The Las Vegas Raiders already had Michael Mayer and Harrison Bryant in the tight end room. That didn't stop them from selecting Georgia tight end Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Raiders look to have two formidable pass-catching options in Bowers and Mayer on paper, but based on the recent stat projections from ESPN NFL and fantasy writer Mike Clay, Bowers is set to make the most noise in the Vegas offense this season.
Clay's projections see Bowers with 57 receptions on 86 targets for 654 yards and four touchdowns, which also ends up being third on the team, behind Davante Adams (96 catches, 1,259 yards, five touchdowns) and Jakobi Meyers (73 catches, 783 yards, three touchdowns).
Mayer is only projected to catch 27 passes for 284 yards and just one touchdown. New Raiders wide receiver Michael Gallup (27-326-1) has a higher projection than Mayer, the team's second-round pick in 2023. Mayer had 304 yards on 27 receptions in 14 games last season as a rookie.