Raiders and QB Shedeur Sanders: A perfect match in the 2025 NFL Draft?
There might not be a more hotly contested player to discuss in the 2025 NFL Draft than Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and there may not be a team more in need of a quarterback than the Las Vegas Raiders.
Could that put them on a crash course to meet each other next April? Bleacher Report's Brett Sobleski sure thinks so, naming Sanders as the best fit for Vegas in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Here is what Sobleski had to say on Sanders and his fit with the Raiders:
"Desperation plays a part, and the Las Vegas Raiders are desperate. No one is looking at the current makeup of their quarterback room, with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II, and thinking the solution is on the roster.- BR's Brett Sobleski
Sanders' evaluation will vary across the draft landscape, but he's far more talented than what the Raiders currently feature."
Sanders has some areas he must improve on from his pre-snap process, to his ability to avoid sacks and navigate muddy pockets better. However, there is no doubting his talent. He, however, is not a lock to make the first round with one more year to make a newer name for himself.
If he does? He could be one of the first quarterbacks off the board, and potentially wind up in Vegas with the Raiders.
