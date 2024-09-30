Raiders replace Gardner Minshew with electric dual-threat QB in 2025 NFL mock draft
If the Las Vegas Raiders had a franchise quarterback, they would instantly be one of the hottest tickets in the NFL. A new 2025 NFL mock draft has the Raiders replacing placeholder quarterback Gardner Minshew with a bonafide college football star.
NFL draft lead for The 33rd Team, Kyle Crabb, has the Raiders using the No. 8 overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft on Jalen Milroe, quarterback of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
2025 NFL mock draft top 10
- New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado Buffaloes
- New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami Hurricanes
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan Wolverines
- Tennessee Titans: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado Buffaloes
- Carolina Panthers: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State Nittany Lions
- Cleveland Browns: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona Wildcats
- Indianapolis Colts: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia Bulldogs
- Las Vegas Raiders: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama Crimson Tide
- Denver Broncos: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri Tigers
- Arizona Cardinals: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan Wolverines
(h/t Kyle Crabb of The 33rd Team)
Milroe is currently one of the hottest names out there on the NFL draft scene. His first-half masterpiece against the mighty Georgia Bulldogs was a real eye-opening experience for anyone who may have doubted whether Milroe has the chops to succeed at the NFL level.
A true dual-threat quarterback, Milroe has been compared to Lamar Jackson, the two-time NFL MVP, by one prominent NFL draft guru. It's a worthy comparison when talking about how well Milroe moves, and how fast he can hurt you on the ground.
There are question marks surrounding Milroe's game as it translates to the pro level. He needs to prove he can consistently hit intermediate routes, and his deep-ball accuracy can be extremely spotty. Doing the little things right, consistently, is something all great NFL quarterbacks have in their toolbox. Milroe still needs to develop in this regard as well.
That being said, there aren't many players who possess the raw talent Milroe brings to the table. He's a rising star, and if he continues playing well for Alabama down the stretch this season it's not hard to imagine Milroe will be an early draft-day selection in 2025.