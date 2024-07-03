Rams need 2024 NFL Draft second rounder Braden Fiske to fill the Aaron Donald void
The Los Angeles Rams lost a future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer in Aaron Donald this offseason, and immediately sought to replace him by trading up for Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He became the second Florida State Seminole drafted after selecting defensive end Jared Verse in the first round.
With the absence of Donald, the Rams will need Fiske to step up right away and make an immediate impact along the interior of their defensive line.
While 2023 Day 3 pick and Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist Kobie Turner will now shoulder the bulk of the load along the Rams' interior, they will need Fiske to step up right away as well with just Bobby Brown III, Larrell Murchison, Desjuan Johnson, and Cory Durden behind him. At least ESPN's Mike Clay expects Fiske to see the second-most snaps played along the Los Angeles defensive interior.
In his 2024 NFL projections guide, Clay estimates Turner to play a whopping 727 snaps with Fiske trailing him at 521. On his 521 reps, however, Clay projects Fiske to finish the season with 38 tackles and two sacks on the season as a rookie.
This certainly will not be enough to cover the loss of Donald, but there is nothing the Rams can do to try and replace a one-of-one player that the 2014 NFL Draft first rounder was. There will never be another Aaron Donald.
Fiske, however, can create his path and NFL future, and a solid rookie season will go a long way. Can he exceed the limited production that Clay projects for him? The Rams sure hope so.
