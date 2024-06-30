Rams: 2024 NFL Draft first rounder Jared Verse is living up to the hype
The Los Angeles Rams spent their offseason trying to figure out how in the world they're going to replace the greatness that was recently-retired and future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald. That plan included adding two defensive linemen from Florida State during the 2024 NFL Draft, starting with No. 19 overall pick Jared Verse.
Verse may not be anywhere close to Donald's level right now, but he's off to a great start in his own right. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula said this spring Verse has "been as advertised", according to ESPN Rams reporter Sarah Barshop. Head coach Sean McVay also added he has "really been impressed" with Verse to this point.
"Verse's passion for football and willingness to work were two things the Rams saw on tape during the pre-draft process, and defensive coordinator Chris Shula said so far this spring Verse has 'been as advertised.' It can be difficult to evaluate without pads, but head coach Sean McVay said he's 'really been impressed' with the first-round pick. 'He's done a great job of really imposing his will [and] continuing to learn,'"- ESPN's Sarah Barshop
Verse had 18 sacks in two seasons at Florida State to go along with 29.5 tackles for a loss. Along with second-round pick Braden Fiske, Verse joins a Rams defensive line that also includes two young risers in Bobby Brown III and Kobie Turner, who made a case for Defensive Rookie of the Year with nine sacks in 2023. Collectively, the Rams have put together a strong defensive line. Verse will have a chance to make an immediate impact as the Rams begin the post-Donald era.
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
More NFL Draft News
NFL makes the ruling on the future of the Supplemental Draft in 2024
EA College Football 25 has fans salivating after dropping new trailer