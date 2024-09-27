Rams trade up to No. 1 overall for Travis Hunter in wild 2025 NFL Mock draft
It's the beginning of silly season in the NFL, and one recent 2025 NFL Mock Draft highlights this to perfect as the Los Angeles Rams trade all the way up to No. 1 overall for Travis Hunter.
Rob Rang of Fox Sports is the author of said mock. Noting the devastating injuries that have piled up for the Rams already in 2024, he boldly predicted Los Angeles would trade away the farm for the most talented player in college football.
"Given the talent the Rams boast at receiver, it may seem ludicrous to suggest the club would package picks to move up and target this position, but with durability concerns hounding stars Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, and with quarterback Matthew Stafford at 36 years old, GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay may very well be looking to make a splash. A flashy dual-threat athlete whose playmaking ability is actually reminiscent of his Colorado head coach Deion "Prime Time" Sanders, Hunter has the pure cover skills and soft-hands to star wherever his future NFL team most needs help."- Rob Rang -- Fox Sports
Hunter is clearly the best prospect, regardless of position, set to come out of college for the 2025 NFL Draft. There isn't much he still needs to prove outside of NFL teams' concerns about potential durability issues due to so much playing time.
It would still be stunning to see any team use the first overall pick of the draft to select Hunter, however. Typically this is a spot reserved for quarterbacks, offensive tackles, and defensive ends. We haven't seen a wide receiver selected No. 1 overall since Keyshawn Johnson in 1996, and there has never been a cornerback taken first overall.
Despite that fact, Hunter has the talent to break the mold. He wants to continue playing both sides of the ball as a professional, and it's already understood around NFL circles that Hunter may end up doing just that. And that fact alone makes him more valuable than any other single prospect in the 2025 NFL draft class.
And it's not hard to imagine what kind of havoc Sean McVay could wreak upon opposing NFL defenses with a superstar like Hunter playing with the likes of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.