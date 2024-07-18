Randy Moss believes this Viking rookie needs to start in Week 1
Randy Moss was prolific, both in production and in personality. The 6-4, 210 lb wide receiver played 16 years in the NFL for 5 different teams.
His Hall of Fame career started in Minnesota where, after being drafted out of Marshall in 1998, he played 8 productive seasons for the Vikings, catching 9216 receiving yards and 92 passing touchdowns for Minnesota.
Moss was recently named by ESPN as one of the top 100 athletes since 2000, slated 27th overall.
At 6-foot-4 and with a 47-inch vertical jump, Moss could reach or jump over the tallest defensive backs who tried to cover him – hence the phrase "You got Mossed." But with speed that was measured below 4.3 seconds in the 40 during a private workout before the 1998 draft, Moss also could run away from the fastest defenders, be it on deep routes or even on what would now be called "bubble screens." Other factors contributed to his success as well, but the league had never before seen a player like Moss.- ESPN's Kevin Seifert
Moss was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in 2018. He earned six Pro Bowl selections, was named a First-Team All-Pro four times and ranked second all-time with 156 career touchdown catches.
Moss' Best Moment in the NFL
On a recent episode of Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Moss was asked what his most memorable moment in the NFL was. Adams suggested 2007 when he had 23 touchdown catches with Tom Brady at quarterback for the New England Patriots. Moss said that his favorite moments were with Minnesota, stating, "No, I still have to go with earlier in my career...something with the Vikings"
Moss remains knowledgeable and opinionated about the NFL.
Moss on Justin Jefferson
He declared Justin Jefferson the best receiver in the NFL. Moss believes that Kevin O'Connell's offensive schemes help elevate Jefferson's talent, including moving the Vikings wideout into various offensive positions that allow Jefferson to excel against favorable matchups with one on one coverage.
Moss believes that the Vikings offense as a whole remains a significant question mark, pointing out that it will be necessary for O'Connell to establish a running game to take pressure off of whoever is the Minnesota starting QB.
Moss on J.J. McCarthy
When Kay Adams opines that J.J. McCarthy should sit for his rookie year and learn, Moss disagrees.
Randy Moss stresses the need for the Vikings rookie to adapt quickly and learn on the job by starting in Week 1:
“When we played, the first three guys that [were] drafted, they’re playing. There’s no if, ands, or buts about it,” Moss told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on July 15. “Now, the fourth, fifth, and sixth round? We’ll see. They may or may not see the field; maybe a special teamer. First three rounds back then, we played. Now you’re drafting guys first round, they’re not even seeing the field. So you ask me a question, yeah, … I don’t care if he’s not ready. He needs to be out there Week 1.”- Randy Moss on Up & Adams Show
