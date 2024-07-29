Rattler Raves: Saints rookie QB drawing praise from every angle in training camp
The New Orleans Saints may have come away with the bargain of the 2024 NFL Draft when they selected former Oklahoma and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler in the fifth round.
Through the early part of training camp, Rattler has received nothing but praise from the Saints' media and players alike. His arm talent has never been a question throughout his collegiate career, and the former five star quarterback has been letting it rip.
He's even caught the eye of WR1 in New Orleans, as 2022 NFL Draft first rounder Chris Olave has nothing but praise for Rattler:
“Rattler’s arm talent is off the charts... I want to see him in action, but from my first impression, he’s going to be a really good player.”- Saints WR Chris Olave
Currently battling Jake Haener, who was suspended a year ago for breaking the league's PED usage policy, Rattler has put himself in the position to win the backup quarterback job in New Orleans. And while Derek Carr has been known for his willingness and ability to play through various ailments, this would put Rattler one snap away from taking over as the starting quarterback of the Saints.
He did not live up to his five star hype at the college level, but Rattler is seemingly taking advantage of his early opportunities at the NFL level.
Let's take a look at some of the throws the fifth round pick has been making throughout the early stages of Saints' training camp thus far:
