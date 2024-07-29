Rattler Raves: Saints rookie QB drawing praise from every angle in training camp

Quick takeaways from Day 4 of #Saints camp:

- Same general attendance/no Kendre Miller or Lattimore

- Strong day for the offense. Carr/Rattler/Haener combined 11-16, no picks

- Play of the day a deep post to Mason Tipton (Rattler). 84 keeps showing up. Really strong camp so far. pic.twitter.com/S9QfRntUNX