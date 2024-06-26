Saints have a gem in 2024 NFL Draft first rounder OT Taliese Fuaga
The New Orleans Saints opted to draft an offensive tackle for the second time in three years with the No. 14 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Oregon State big man Taliese Fuaga.
After dominating Pac-12 pass rushers over the last two years with the Beavers, Fuaga now looks to make sure the Saints stay competitive in the lackluster NFC South. And the rookie tackle is doing all of the right things early on the practice field in New Orleans, leaving an extremely positive taste in his coach's mouths. ESPN's Katherine Terrell said it best:
"Fuaga was quickly moved into the starting lineup as the left tackle with the first team. Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said that Fuaga has done everything to give himself an opportunity to get playing time and that his aptitude has stood out in the early days of the offseason."- ESPN's Katherine Terrell
The Saints are preparing to move 2022 first rounder Trevor Penning, who played left tackle over the last two seasons, to right tackle. They are also prepping Fuaga to play left tackle in his rookie season after becoming the 14th player off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Refusing to close their window, the Saints and Derek Carr will lean heavily on their young offensive tackles, predominantly Fuaga. And they have a certified bodyguard to trust fall back into.