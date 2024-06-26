NFL Draft

Seahawks: Byron Murphy II draws raving reviews from veteran running mate

Leonard Williams knows a thing or two, so when he speaks we listen.

Cory Kinnan

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II celebrates after sacking TCU quarterback Josh Hoover last weekend. The Longhorns will need a strong effort by the defense down the stretch Saturday at Iowa State,
Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II celebrates after sacking TCU quarterback Josh Hoover last weekend. The Longhorns will need a strong effort by the defense down the stretch Saturday at Iowa State, / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman
In this story:

Addressing the interior of their defensive line for new head coach and the defensive-minded Mike MacDonald, the Seattle Seahawks used the 16th overall pick on Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. With the opportunity to learn from Leonard Williams, the veteran sees no limit with Murphy II.

With minicamp all wrapped up as we enter the dead period, ESPN's Brady Henderson made a concious effort to single out a quote from Williams about his younger running mate. Taking the opportunity to heap praise onto Murphy, here is what Williams had to say:

"He understands the game already, which is really nice to see. A lot of times you see first-rounders, rookies ... they have all the physical attributes but they still have to kind of learn football a little bit. Whereas he seems like he kind of has that under wraps already. So they did a good job over there at Texas teaching him football. Also, he's just a hard worker. That's the No. 1 compliment I can give somebody is that they work hard."

Seahawks DT Leonard Williams via ESPN
Seahawks DT Byron Murphy draws praise from Leonard Williams
Nov 11, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) celebrates after he sacks TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rookies always face an uphill battle transitioning to the NFL, but they are in complete control of how hard they work. And Murphy II is not taking his opportunity for granted. Don't take my word for it, take Williams'.

He's twitchy, strong, and plays with excellent pad level. With Williams, Dre'Mont Jones, and pass rushers Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Darrell Taylor, and Derrick Hall, the Seahawks and MacDonald have a physical and explosive front seven to work with.

— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —

More NFL Draft News

2025 NFL MOCK DRAFT

Vikings: J.J. McCarthy continues to work through growing pains early on

Falcons: Michael Penix Jr. showing inconsistencies that on his Washington tape

Sports Illustrated Predicts Green Bay Packers Draft Pick Could Be Biggest Draft Bust

Published
Cory Kinnan

CORY KINNAN

Home/Latest News