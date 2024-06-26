Seahawks: Byron Murphy II draws raving reviews from veteran running mate
Addressing the interior of their defensive line for new head coach and the defensive-minded Mike MacDonald, the Seattle Seahawks used the 16th overall pick on Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. With the opportunity to learn from Leonard Williams, the veteran sees no limit with Murphy II.
With minicamp all wrapped up as we enter the dead period, ESPN's Brady Henderson made a concious effort to single out a quote from Williams about his younger running mate. Taking the opportunity to heap praise onto Murphy, here is what Williams had to say:
"He understands the game already, which is really nice to see. A lot of times you see first-rounders, rookies ... they have all the physical attributes but they still have to kind of learn football a little bit. Whereas he seems like he kind of has that under wraps already. So they did a good job over there at Texas teaching him football. Also, he's just a hard worker. That's the No. 1 compliment I can give somebody is that they work hard."- Seahawks DT Leonard Williams via ESPN
Rookies always face an uphill battle transitioning to the NFL, but they are in complete control of how hard they work. And Murphy II is not taking his opportunity for granted. Don't take my word for it, take Williams'.
He's twitchy, strong, and plays with excellent pad level. With Williams, Dre'Mont Jones, and pass rushers Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Darrell Taylor, and Derrick Hall, the Seahawks and MacDonald have a physical and explosive front seven to work with.
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
Vikings: J.J. McCarthy continues to work through growing pains early on
Falcons: Michael Penix Jr. showing inconsistencies that on his Washington tape
Sports Illustrated Predicts Green Bay Packers Draft Pick Could Be Biggest Draft Bust