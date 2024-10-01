Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward only Round 1 QBs in 2025 NFL Draft?
Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward may be the only two quarterbacks eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft who are truly worthy of being a Round 1 selection.
From a value standpoint, quarterbacks are overly inflated every single year heading into the NFL draft. This coming draft season will be no different. The single most important position in the league, quarterback defines whether NFL franchises have a chance to compete for a title, or if they will be forced to pretend.
Because quarterbacks are so highly valued and coveted, there is always a rush atop the draft to land one of the guys who may be "him." This coming draft season, the likes of Sanders, Ward, Jalen Milroe, Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers, and to a lesser extent Drew Allar and maybe another surprise candidate, will be talked about as potential first-round quarterbacks.
In a new 2025 NFL mock draft, JP Acosta has only two quarterbacks being selected in Round 1. In his mock, the Tennessee Titans select Sanders No. 2 overall, and then you have to go all the way down to pick No. 21 until Ward is selected by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Acosta notes in his article that "this QB class is up to your interpretation," which is spot-on. There really isn't a consensus about who the top guy is going to be. And nobody can tell you right now how many quarterbacks will ultimately be taken in the first round.
One thing that is becoming clearer by the week is that both Sanders and Ward are playing the best football at the quarterback position in college football.
Ewers has been hurt, which may end up hurting his draft stock depending on how he responds when he returns to Texas' lineup. Milroe is clearly a tantalizing NFL draft prospect, and his performance against Georgia will be highly scrutinized (positive). Beck, on the other hand, definitely saw his stock take a dip in the same game, and Allar has a lot left to prove.
The next few months wil tell us a lot about what happens next.