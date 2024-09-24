Shedeur Sanders heads to Hollywood in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Matthew Stafford isn't going to play forever. In a new 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Los Angeles Rams look to his eventual replacement with Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Blake Brockermeyer of CBS Sports had Sanders going ninth overall in his latest mock draft.
The Rams need to start thinking about a replacement for Hall of Famer Matt Stafford. Sanders has the ability to be a top quarterback and can layer the ball into all three levels of the field. He is a big-time prospect with all the tools to be a top quarterback. However, he seems immature off the field, and that could hurt his stock with some teams.- Blake Brockermeyer -- CBS Sports
It's not hard to get excited about a potential union between offensive mastermind Sean McVay and Sanders, who possesses uncanny abilities on the football field.
And in Los Angeles, Sanders may have time to actually watch a future Hall of Famer execute this system. Given the way Stafford is still playing at the age of 36, it's not hard to imagine he can continue playing at a high level at least one more season.
Sanders' perceived draft stock is absolutely scorching hot right now following his superhuman effort Saturday night against the Baylor Bears. He and teammate Travis Hunter tore the hearts out of their opponents with big play after big play, in the most important moments of the contest.
Consistency from Sanders will go a long way in the coming weeks. There is no doubt that he can make every throw, on or off-platform, under durress or perfectly positioned in the pocket. The kid can do it all on the field. If he continues to elevate his team in big moments like he did on Saturday night against Baylor, Sanders will be absolutely considered by teams needing a quarterback atop the 2025 NFL draft.