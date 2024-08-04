Prominent NFL analyst gives sense of where Shedeur Sanders might land in the 2025 NFL draft
To say Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was under fire when he touched the ball most of the 2023 season would be an understatement. As in, most people say it when Sanders is buried underneath a sack of defenders. NFL analyst Greg Cosell noted that issue recently on an appearance on the Ross Tucker Podcast. Cosell gave as much insight as one can give on a talented but battered passer entering a draft-eligible season as one of the top quarterbacks in college football.
One way Shedeur might survive the season is through the promotion of Pat Shurmur to offensive coordinator. The former Browns, Giants and Vikings coach was elevated to the role of playcaller for the Buffaloes last season after Sean Lewis was demoted. Shurmur was elevated to coordinator this offseason, likely with the idea in mind that protection will be paramount.
"People can say what they want, but Pat Shurmur will focus on protection, and that's critical because Sanders was under such duress last year, there were games that I watched where it was just hard for him to play."
Cosell on Sanders' draft stock and style
Cosell dug into Sanders' style as a player as well, something drawing some seemingly nonsense chatter among draftniks.
"I would say at his core he's a pocket quarterback," Cosell said. "He's got the arm talent to make all the throws. . . . I wouldn't call him a playmaker. He's like Carson Beck in that regard. He can run for a first down, but he's not a playmaker."
Cosell added, as a byproduct of Colorado's offense, he didn't really see Sanders make many throws between the numbers, or many "window throws that are so important in the NFL," but he still sees Sanders as being a quality prospect leading into the 2025 NFL draft.
"I think he's a good prospect, but I don't think he's a high-high level, like No. 1 or No. 2. pick prospect, but I think he's a good prospect."
