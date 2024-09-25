Shedeur Sanders takes bite out of Big Apple in new 2025 NFL Mock Draft
If any college quarterback is made for playing in the Big Apple as a pro, it's Shedeur Sanders. That's exactly where he lands in a new 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
Blessed with more talent in his pinky finger than most of us have in our entire body, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has the charisma and confidence to survive the tumultuous New York media landscape. In his latest mock draft, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports has the Giants selecting Sanders third overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"It is a long season. While I feel better about the depth of this year's quarterback class, I am not sure that it will produce the level of talent seen in last year's group. Sanders had a good debut but there is a long way to go before he solidifies himself as the top quarterback prospect."
Edwards isn't the only NFL draft analyst who has questions about whether Sanders is "that guy" at this point in his career. There are some in the industry who aren't convinced he is even a first-round quarterback.
Nobody can argue Sanders isn't an electric playmaker. He is. Sanders also has "it" when it comes to rising to the occasion. He's like his father when it comes to confidence and speaking his mind. He has charisma, and best of all he can straight-up ball when all the chips are in the pot.
But there are questions about consistency, about his pocket awareness, and about his size and durability as he moves from the collegiate ranks into the NFL. He has the rest of the 2024 college football season, and the entire pre-draft process, to prove his doubters wrong.
As for the Giants, they appear to have a desperate need for an infusion of talent at the quarterback position. His latest performance notwithstanding, Daniel Jones has a substantial body of work that tells us he just isn't a top-tier NFL quarterback (putting it modestly).
It's not hard to get excited about the prospect of Sanders hooping it up with budding superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers. Talk amongst yourselves. I'm verklempt.