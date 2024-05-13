Sports Illustrated Predicts Bengals First Round Draft Pick Could Be Draft's Biggest Bust
In their latest analysis, Sports Illustrated identifies "Five 2024 NFL Draft Picks Most Likely to Be a Bust in the AFC." SI cast a spotlight on Amarius Mims, the Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 18th overall pick, labeling him as potentially the biggest bust in this class. Mims, whose physical attributes are undeniably impressive, stands at a towering 6'8" and weighs 340 pounds. His game tape shows him to be a force in both pass protection and run blocking, often overpowering edge defenders with apparent ease.
Despite these strengths, Mims' collegiate career raises significant red flags that could impact his transition to the NFL. One of the most critical concerns is his limited experience; Mims started only eight games in college. Additionally, his history of injuries adds another layer of risk, casting doubt on his ability to endure the grueling demands of a full NFL season.
At the 2024 combine, Mim's Athleticism Score was ranked as the 16th best offensive tackle tested.
The Bengals, who have struggled to provide a stable offensive line for quarterback Joe Burrow, see Mims as a high-risk, high-reward player. They are betting on his potential to not only stay healthy but also to develop into an All-Pro talent. Given the challenges Burrow has faced with pass protection, Cincinnati's decision to draft Mims is understandable but fraught with potential pitfalls.
NFL.com's Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein like Mims' size, athletic ability and high upside, noting the only concern would be injuries.
If Amarius can overcome his past health issues and adapt quickly to the professional level, he could solidify the team's offensive line and help elevate their performance. However, the concerns highlighted by Sports Illustrated suggest that the path will not be straightforward and that Mims could indeed struggle to meet the high expectations set for him.