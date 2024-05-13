Sports Illustrated Predicts Bills Draft Pick Could Be Biggest Draft Bust
In a recent projection, Sports Illustrated identified "Five 2024 NFL Draft Picks Most Likely to Be a Bust in the AFC." SI highlighted concerns about Keon Coleman, the Buffalo Bills' second round wide receiver selection from Florida State, suggesting that he has the potential to be the draft's biggest bust. Despite his impressive physical stature, standing at 6'3" and weighing 213 pounds, Coleman's performance metrics present a few red flags that could hinder his success in the NFL.
At the combine, Coleman's stats did not quite align with the explosive profile typically desired in a top-tier NFL receiver. His 4.6-second 40-yard dash is on the slower side for a receiver, which raises questions about his ability to create separation from professional cornerbacks. In college, this was evident as he struggled to distance himself from defenders, a crucial aspect of transitioning successfully to the next level. His athleticism score was ranked as the 35th best wide receiver at the 2024 Combine.
Another point of concern is Coleman's contested catch rate. Despite having a size advantage in most matchups, his rate stood at only 33% last season with the Seminoles. This statistic is particularly alarming because it casts doubt on his ability to leverage his physical attributes to secure catches under pressure, a common occurrence in tightly contested matchups with defensive backs.
Other analysts disagree with SI. NFL Network's Chase Daniel liked the selection stating that the Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has "probably the best ball skills in this entire draft."
For the Buffalo Bills, drafting Coleman is a bet on his measurable attributes and a testament to their faith in star quarterback Josh Allen to maximize Coleman's potential. The team likely views his size and physicality as tools that, under the right guidance and with strategic use, could turn into significant advantages on the field. However, the transition from college football to the pros is filled with challenges, and a few of Coleman’s current skill sets suggest he may struggle more than some expect.