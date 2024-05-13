Sports Illustrated Predicts Broncos Draft Pick Could Be Draft's Biggest Bust
Sports Illustrated identified "Five 2024 NFL Draft Picks Most Likely to Be a Bust in the AFC." SI identified the Denver Broncos’ recent first round draft selection, quarterback Bo Nix, projecting him as potentially the biggest bust of this draft class. As the 12th overall pick, Nix's transition to the NFL is fraught with uncertainties, both from his college performance and the current state of the Broncos' roster.
The Broncos, who are in a rebuilding phase, currently suffer from what many consider being one of the weakest rosters in the league. Their offensive line has been notably porous, and aside from wide receiver Courtland Sutton, the team lacks significant playmaking weapons. This environment poses a formidable challenge for any quarterback, let alone a rookie.
Bo Nix’s collegiate career adds another layer of concern. After three tumultuous seasons at Auburn, where he completed less than 60% of his passes, Nix transferred to Oregon, leaving behind mixed reviews about his effectiveness in a pro-style offense. His struggles with accuracy and decision-making are particularly alarming, given that these skills are crucial for success in the NFL.
Moreover, at 24 years old, there are questions about Nix's developmental potential. While his experience could be seen as an asset, there is also the looming question of whether he has reached his performance ceiling, especially given the observable deficiencies in his college game.
At the 2024 NFL combine, Nix was scored as the 6th best quarterback. His 2023 season at Oregon was impressive and would lead you to believe he is NFL ready:
- Set NCAA single-season record for completion percentage (77.4, 364-470)
- Led FBS with school-record 45 passing TDs (3 INTs) and school-record 4,508 passing yards.
- Started all 14 games for Oregon in 2023 (54-234-4.3, 6 TDs rushing).
- Finished third in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.
- Finalist for the Maxwell (nation's top player), Davey O'Brien and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Awards (each for nation's top QB) and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.
- Set NCAA record for QB with 61 career starts.
By selecting Nix, the Broncos are taking a risk that a rookie QB can make an impact with their depleted roster. They are banking on his ability to quickly learn and succeed to mature rapidly into a professional quarterback. This gamble highlights Denver's desperate need for a turnaround at the quarterback position, a role that has been a revolving door since the departure of Peyton Manning.