Sports Illustrated Predicts New York Giants Draft Pick Could Be Biggest Draft Bust
In a recent projection, Sports Illustrated identified "Five 2024 NFL Draft Picks Most Likely to Be a Bust in the NFC." SI highlighted concerns about the New York Giants first round selection, 6th overall, of wide receiver Malik Nabers, suggesting that he has the potential to be the draft's biggest bust.
Malik Nabers LSU Career
If statistics don't lie, then Malik Nabers senior year stats from LSU project him to become the next explosive wideout in the NFL.
2023 LSU Stats:
- 89 receptions
- 1,569 receiving yards
- 17.6 average
- 14 touchdowns
- First-team Associated Press All-American
- First-team All-SEC
- Finalist for the Biletnikoff Award (nation's top WR)
- Ranked second in the FBS with 1,569 receiving yards (17.6 per), tied for third with 14 receiving TDs
- Set school record with 189 career receptions and the school record for career receiving yards (3,003 yards, beating Josh Reed)
His athleticism is exceptional. At his LSU pro day, Nabers was clocked unofficially by scouts at 4.35 seconds and had a 42-inch vertical leap, which would have been the second-best overall mark at the combine, regardless of position.
Concerns about Nabers
SI notes the risks with the Giant's selection of Nabers, given his lack of size at 6'0" and 200 pounds, which may allow defenses to trap him at the line of scrimmage and prevent him from utilizing his outstanding speed.
The Giants are also lacking in overall talent, particularly at the quarterback position with Daniel Jones. They also may not have enough alternative weapons on offense to take the attention away from Nabers, especially in light of running back Saquon Barkley's exit to NFC East rival Philadelphia (Devin Singletary was signed as the Giants RB1). Brian Daboll will have to use his offensive creativity to find ways to get Nabars the ball in space to allow him to showcase his electric and explosive playmaking abilities.
There are also concerns about his maturity. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that he has heard that there are questions about Naber’s coachability. Breer noted that Nabers "can be a handful. But those who like him chalk it up to his competitiveness."
One AFC executive positively noted Nabers' potential upside: “He has a chance to be Tyreek Hill good. He’s different from Rome [Odunze], he’s different from [Marvin] Harrison Jr. because he’s so damn explosive.”
Expect Nabers and the Giants to struggle in 2024, as Jones has not proven he is starting QB caliber at the pro level. But as Coach Daboll has shown when he was the offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills, he will devise creative ways to get playmakers the ball. If the Giants eventually find a capable QB, expect Nabars talent to shine.