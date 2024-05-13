Sports Illustrated Predicts Titans Draft Pick Could Be Draft's Biggest Bust
Sports Illustrated's latest draft analysis casts a shadow over T’Vondre Sweat, the Tennessee Titans' recent second round defensive tackle selection. Despite his potential, concerns about his inconsistency and off-field issues lead to predictions that he might not live up to expectations in the NFL.
At 6'4" and 330 pounds, Sweat possesses the physical tools that make him a big presence on the defensive line. His ability to clog the middle of the line and overpower blockers was evident at times during his five years at University of Texas. His college performance, however, was marked by questionable discipline, inconsistency and an inability to make explosive plays. Over five years and 51 games, Sweat accumulated only 17.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.
At the 2024 NFL combine, he was ranked at the 9th best defensive tackle. Yet, his senior year stats and accolades are impressive:
- Won the Outland Trophy (given to the nation's top interior lineman-OL/DL).
- First-team Associated Press All-American.
- Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
- First-team All-Big 12 Conference.
- Played in all 14 games with eight starts (45 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, four PBUs, one blocked kick).
NFL Network's Lance Zierlein identified the large defensive tackle as a 'drain clogger' type of DT that "devours blocks, allowing linebackers to operate in space."
Adding to the complexity of his draft evaluation are Sweat's off-field concerns. An arrest in early April on suspicion of driving while intoxicated has compounded doubts about his readiness and reliability as a professional athlete. These issues, combined with his average athletic ability, make the Titans’ decision to draft him in the second round particularly controversial, with some analysts suggesting he would have been more appropriately picked on Day 3 of the draft.