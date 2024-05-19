Sports Illustrated Predicts Washington Draft Pick Could Be Biggest Draft Bust
In a recent projection, Sports Illustrated identified "Five 2024 NFL Draft Picks Most Likely to Be a Bust in the NFC." SI highlighted concerns about the Washington Commanders first round selection, 2nd overall, of quarterback Jayden Daniels, suggesting that he has the potential to be the draft's biggest bust.
Jayden Daniel's College Career
Daniel's had a prolific college career, strating at QB for five years at both Arizona State and LSU. His last two years at LSU were terrific, with impressive senior year stats:
- 3812 passing yards
- 72% completion percentage
- 40 passing touchdowns
- 4 Interceptions
- 1134 rushing yards
- 10 rushing touchdowns
This culminated in Daniels being awareded the 2023 Heisman Trophy as the nation's top player.
He also become the only player in FBS history to throw for 12,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in a career.
Potential With the Commanders
With this types of production, one would think that Daniel's is set to be a star in the NFL. But we know how NFL defensive coordinators love to feast on inexperienced quarterbacks. Daniel's slender frame (6'4" but only 210 pounds) and willingness to scramble and run, will make him an injury risk.
The Commanders are trying to move past their recent struggles as an organization. They have a new owner in Apollo Global Management co-founder and Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris, who purchased the team from Daniel Snyder in 2023 for $6.05 billion. After a 4-13 record in 2023, Harris brought in a new GM, hiring 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters, and a new head coach, recruiting former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn.
Given their 4-13 record in 2023, this looks like a rebuild that starts with Daniels, who should have time to learn and adapt his game to the pros as the Commanders rebuild their roster around him. Expect Daniels to struggle given the limited talent surrounding him in Washington, but he has the potential to eventually bloom into a Lamar Jackson type threat.