Steelers had sights set on Amarius Mims before Bengals took him two picks earlier
The Cincinnati Bengals prioritized their offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims with pick No. 18. However, Mims almost landed with another AFC North team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, instead had he lasted two picks longer.
The Steelers instead took Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu with the 20th overall pick in the draft, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has stated that Mims was "firmly" in play for Pittsburgh on that Thursday night nearly three weeks ago:
"The Steelers thought Troy Fautanu could go as high as No. 10 to the Jets and didn't expect him to fall. GM Omar Khan worked the phones just in case, before Fautanu fell to the Steelers at No. 20. Georgia tackle Amarius Mims, who went to Cincinnati at No. 18, was firmly on Pittsburgh's radar, too."- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler
Either way, it's apparent the Steelers and Bengals both had upgrades to their lackluster offensive lines at the forefront of their minds and both accomplished their goals.