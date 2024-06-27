Steelers do not make a selection in the 47th consecutive NFL supplemental draft
With the news that the NFL supplemental draft would not happen in 2024, the Pittsburgh Steelers can add another year to their impressive streak of never making a selection in this event.
Around since 1977, the Steelers are on year 47 without adding a player to their roster via the NFL supplemental draft. Meanwhile, each of the other three teams in the AFC North have at least one player selected in the event with the Cleveland Browns selecting two throughout the years.
The Browns surrendered their first round pick in 1985 to select Miami quarterback Bernie Kosar, who declared because he had graduated after his junior season before underclassmen were eligible to enter the draft. They then gave up a second round pick in 2012 to add the limitless but troubled Baylor wide receiver Josh Gordon.
The Cincinnati Bengals' only selection came in 2006 when they gave up a third round pick to bring Virginia linebacker Ahmad Brooks, who had just been dismissed from the football team, to the NFL. Brooks would go on to spend 11 seasons in the NFL, two with the Bengals, making a Pro Bowl appearance as a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 2013.
The following year the Ravens got in on the action, selecting Maryland offensive tackle Jared Gaither in the fifth round of the 2007 supplemental draft after he was ruled academically ineligible. Gaither would go on to start 37 games across five NFL seasons with both the Ravens and San Diego Chargers.