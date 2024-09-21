Tantalizing 2025 NFL Draft prospect ejected for spitting on opponent
Character is a major factor when NFL teams are evaluating draft prospects. During his Week 4 matchup against Clemson, North Carolina State offensive tackle Anthony Belton didn't do himself any favors in this department.
During the second quarter of what is fast becoming a blowout win for the Tigers, Belton was ejected from the game. The reason? He spit on an opponent -- one of the most egregious examples of poor sportsmanship and character on the gridiron.
NFL Draft Buzz summarized his potential pro abilities in a recent feature: "Overall, Anthony Belton represents a tantalizing blend of size, power, and potential. While he may not be a day-one starter for every NFL team, his ceiling is that of a long-term solution at tackle for a franchise willing to invest in his development."
Though not one of the top offensive tackles on most draft experts' big boards, Belton has the potential to become a starting-caliber player at the NFL level. He will not likely be a plug-and-play starter in his first year, but the mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pounder has the raw talent to become a real player at the next level.
Unfortunately, Belton will now have to answer questions about his character after losing his cool in the worst possible way in Week 4.