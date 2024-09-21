NFL Draft

Tantalizing 2025 NFL Draft prospect ejected for spitting on opponent

North Carolina State's Anthony Belton is an intriguing 2025 NFL Draft prospect. What he did on Saturday against Clemson will not help his draft stock.

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack offensive tackle Anthony Belton (74) during pregame activities against the Tennessee Volunteers at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Character is a major factor when NFL teams are evaluating draft prospects. During his Week 4 matchup against Clemson, North Carolina State offensive tackle Anthony Belton didn't do himself any favors in this department.

During the second quarter of what is fast becoming a blowout win for the Tigers, Belton was ejected from the game. The reason? He spit on an opponent -- one of the most egregious examples of poor sportsmanship and character on the gridiron.

NFL Draft Buzz summarized his potential pro abilities in a recent feature: "Overall, Anthony Belton represents a tantalizing blend of size, power, and potential. While he may not be a day-one starter for every NFL team, his ceiling is that of a long-term solution at tackle for a franchise willing to invest in his development."

Though not one of the top offensive tackles on most draft experts' big boards, Belton has the potential to become a starting-caliber player at the NFL level. He will not likely be a plug-and-play starter in his first year, but the mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pounder has the raw talent to become a real player at the next level.

Unfortunately, Belton will now have to answer questions about his character after losing his cool in the worst possible way in Week 4.

